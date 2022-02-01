PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some say school staff shortages, exacerbated by the pandemic, are a crisis in Pennsylvania. Staffing challenges were the topic of a virtual hearing hosted Tuesday by Democrats in the State Senate.
“Teachers and education support professionals, they are struggling right now,” Rick Askey, the president of the PA State Education Association, said. “The pandemic has pushed everyone to the edge of what they can handle. We’re seeing longtime educators, people with a decade or more of experience, people who are in the prime of their instructional careers leave in the last 18 months. It’s too much”
Panelists also said not enough is being done to bring younger people into the profession.