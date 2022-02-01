PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new girl’s high school flag football league will be ready to take the field and start competing this spring. The league is able to happen thanks to the generosity of Philly’s favorite birds.
The Philadelphia Eagles purchased and donated $100,000 worth of sports equipment, including sports bras for every girl in the Philadelphia School District.
The donations come ahead of National Women and Girls in Sports Day on Wednesday. The goal is to make girl’s flag football an official sanctioned sport in Pennsylvania.