Eagles' Anthony Harris Takes Texas Girl To Daddy-Daughter Dance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris went out of his way to help out a teenager last weekend. He flew to Austin, Texas to escort 11-year-old Aubrey Soape to a church daddy-daughter dance.
Soape tragically lost her father last year and her grandfather died of lung cancer shortly after.
Shoutout to Harris, well done.
Harris signed a one-year deal with the Eagles. He's set to become a free agent this upcoming offseason.
Harris had 72 total tackles and one interception during the regular season. He had 13 total tackles in the Eagles’ 31-15 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs.