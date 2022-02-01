PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shoes do much more than protect your feet — some might even say no outfit is complete without the perfect pair. In this week’s Open for Business feature, CBS3 heads to Style By Blain in Chestnut Hill, where the owner’s expertise in men’s shoes could help you put your best foot forward.

“I learned from my dad and uncle and some of my older cousins,” Voltaire Blain said. “Any family thing they would go to, we wore shoes, slacks. People don’t pay attention to detail like they used to when I was growing up. I’m trying to change that a little bit.”

In Chestnut Hill, a scarlet red awning is calling all those who love luxury shoes. For inside Style By Blain, a billiard table replaces rack displays of handmade soles, stitching, and shiny scrumptious shoes from around the world that wow.

“All the shoes are leather and the majority of the shoes are handmade,” Blain said. “Italy, all quality.”

Blain’s time in retail started in New York City in the stock room of a luxury shoe store. Eventually, he grew into new roles that would then lead him to his own store on a cobblestoned street in Philadelphia.

