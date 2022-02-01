PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An argument ended with a Rite Aid security guard shot in the foot in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. It happened tonight at Broad and Oxford Streets.
Police say a man and woman inside the store were causing some problems. A security guard asked them to leave.
The three of them walked to the parking lot in the back of the AMC Theatre and an argument ensued.
Police say the man pulled out a gun and shot the security guard in the foot. The security guard is in stable condition.
No arrests were made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.