PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Daniel J. Allen has been selected to become the next president at La Salle University, the school announced on Tuesday. Allen will become the 30th president in the university’s history and begin his tenure on April 18.

The selection of Allen followed a nine-month nationwide search led by La Salle’s presidential search committee and support from an executive search firm partner.

Allen will head to Broad and Olney Streets after serving as the senior vice president of university advancement and external relations at DePaul University. He’s held several senior leadership roles since joining DePaul in August of 2015, according to a release.

In his role at DePaul, Allen leads and manages development, alumni relations, advancement communications, and community and government relations.

“I am honored and humbled by the Board’s selection, and I am ready to lead La Salle University,” Allen said in a release. “As I moved through this process, it became clear to me that La Salle students embark on their lives and careers with a real-world readiness. Their degree has a return on investment that is among the nation’s strongest, and that is a testament to an excellent and vibrant faculty. These have been hallmarks of this history-rich, mission-oriented university for nearly 160 years. I look forward to working with the La Salle community to chart the path forward for the next chapter of the university’s future.”