WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Hospitalizations have fallen almost by half in the past two weeks, a sign that the omicron outbreak may have peaked. However, Delaware health officials warn that COVID-19 vaccine booster rates are not where they need to be.
“Delaware ranks 26th among all states in overall booster uptake. We know that we can do better so we’re trying to understand the reason why booster rates are low here and nationally,” Dr. Karyl Rattay director of Delaware’s Division of Public Health.
Gov. John Carney said mandates for masks remain in effect for schools and indoor businesses.