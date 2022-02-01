PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arbitration panel has ruled that all Philadelphia police officers must be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Officers must provide proof of at least one dose or receive an exemption by Feb. 11.READ MORE: Open For Business: Chestnut Hill Shoe Store Style By Blain Helping Customers Put Best Foot Forward
Any officer who is vaccinated will receive a one-time payment of $500.READ MORE: Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Leading Philadelphia Police On Wild Chase
Officials say 71-80% of the department is already vaccinated.MORE NEWS: Lunar New Year Celebrations In Full Swing In Philadelphia's Chinatown
The panel will meet next month to determine the consequences for those who remain unvaccinated.