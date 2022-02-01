SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) – Gunfire erupted in the parking lot at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Delaware County. Police were called to the high school, located at 300 Calcon Hook Road just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CBS3 was told no one was shot and someone is in custody — possibly the alleged shooter.
No further details have been released.
This comes nearly two weeks after police responded to Academy Park High School for a report of a student with a gun. Police say a student inside the school posted a picture of a BB gun while inside the classroom on social media. That student was taken into custody and no one was injured.
