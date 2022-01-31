Menu
Latest Headlines
Philadelphia Weather: Another Bitter Cold Start To The Work Week
As cleanup continues after this weekend's nor'easter, another bitter blast of arctic air is here to stun the region.
More Bipartisan Support For Atlantic City Casino Smoking Ban
The bill, like one that died without a vote in last year, would amend New Jersey’s Smoke-Free Air Act to include casinos.
Chestnut Hill On Ice
Snow Day In Philly
By HughE Dillon
Embiid Scores 36 Points, Leads 76ers Over Kings
Joel Embiid scored 36 points as the Philadelphia 76ers won their fourth in a row with a 103-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.
Laughton Scores In OT, Flyers Top Kings To Snap 13-Game Skid
The Philadelphia Flyers snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Videos
Philadelphia Weather: Frigid Start To The Week, But More Sunshine Expected
Llarisa Abreu is here with your forecast.
2 hours ago
Philadelphia Weather: Frigid Start To The Work Week Ends With Highs In The 50s
Llarisa Abreu has more with the latest forecast.
8 hours ago
Weather Stories
South Jersey Residents Stock Up On Snow Supplies And Girl Scout Cookies Ahead Of Nearly 10 Inches Of Snow
Several people CBS3 spoke with say they've been looking forward to snow that sticks around all winter.
Incoming Nor'easter Causing Flight Cancellations, Delays At Philadelphia International Airport
If you are planning to fly over the next two days, you're encouraged to check your flight status before heading to the airport.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Ready To Restart The Race: Phil Keoghan Talks About The Return Of 'The Amazing Race' After A 19-Month "Pit Stop"
'The Amazing Race' host and executive producer, Phil Keoghan talks about the return to season 33, what's different and what to expect!
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor
Survivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.
Protected: Levar Burton Raises Awareness About Rare Blood Cancers
Encourages People Living with Myeloproliferative Neoplasms to Take Active, Vocal Roles in Managing Their Disease
January 31, 2022 at 12:15 pm
