PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after police say an officer shot a man in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood Monday afternoon. It happened on the 2700 block of Brown Street, near the Art Museum.
Investigators say a police officer shot a man.
The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.
Police say no officers were injured.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.