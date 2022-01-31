PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after police say an officer shot an armed man in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood Monday afternoon. It happened on the 2700 block of Brown Street, near the Art Museum.
Police say the incident began when a man in his 30s got into an altercation with an owner of Krupa's Tavern. Police say the man was either being kicked out of the bar or was not allowed in.
According to police, the man then pulled out a gun and fired one shot into Krupa’s.
Officers then arrived at the scene when the suspect fired at least one shot in the officers' direction, according to police.
Police say the officers then fired back at the man and hit him. He is currently undergoing surgery at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Police say no officers were injured.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.