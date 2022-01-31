PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An altercation at a Fairmount bar ended when police shot a man after he allegedly fired at them. The bar owner opened up about the shot the man fired into this Fairmount bar and what happened before the shooting began.

The owner did not want to go on camera. She is still upset about the situation, although she did show Eyewitness News a bullet hole on the front door. She says she is thankful everyone inside the bar was OK.

Yellow police tape blocked the intersection right out front of Krupa’s Tavern on Brown Street Monday evening.

Two Philadelphia police officers shot an armed man outside the popular Fairmount bar. Investigators say this all started after the man was denied access to the bar.

“He tried to gain access to the bar and the folks inside, I don’t know if they either closed the door on him or just told him that he wasn’t allowed to come in and it looks like he fired at least one shot inside of the bar,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

Police say that’s when they received multiple 911 calls for help. They say the man is known in the neighborhood.

“Officers arrived and they saw an individual outside of a corner bar here and he was holding a handgun by his side. The officers exited their vehicle, drew their weapons and ordered the male multiple times to drop his weapon,” Gripp said.

Police say the man then began shooting at officers. Two officers fired back, hitting the man in his thigh. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

“I live right down the street, a few houses away, and I heard the shots,” a nearby resident said.

Others who live nearby say they will have to be more cautious.

“It’s terrifying, you know. Crime has gone up,” a man said.

No officers were injured and we are told the man who they shot is in stable condition at this time.

