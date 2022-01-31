MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — The Millville Public School system is implementing early dismissals for some of their secondary schools due to staffing shortages. The new schedule goes into effect Monday.
These changes impact Lakeside Middle School, Memorial High School, and Millville Senior High.Freezing Temperatures, Icy Streets Could Make For Difficult Morning Commute
In a letter sent Jan. 25, the district said it spend five months looking at staffing numbers and discovered “instruction at the secondary level has been severely impacted due to students’ lack of access to direct instruction on a daily basis.”
“Beginning Monday, January 31st, 2022 our secondary schools (Lakeside Middle School, Memorial High School, and Senior High School) will be moving to an Early Dismissal Schedule until February 25, 2022,” the letter said.
This arrangement will last until Feb. 25.