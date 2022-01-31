PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and his staff will announce a new unit Monday that will be focused on helping out young adults ages 18 to 25 who are in the criminal justice system. The unit will emphasize rehabbing these adults rather than punishing them for non-violent crimes.
- What: District Attorney Larry Krasner and his staff will announce a new unit to rehabilitate younger adults involved in the criminal justice system.
- When: Monday, Jan. 31
- Time: 11 a.m.
