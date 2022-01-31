CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Officials with Governor Tom Wolf’s administration will announce a new initiative Monday focused on “utilizing skilled nursing facilities to support healthcare workers,” as well as provide some relief, according to a release. Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter will be joined by numerous health and emergency officials.

The briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

  • What: Officials with Governor Tom Wolf’s administration will announce a new initiative Monday focused on “utilizing skilled nursing facilities to support healthcare workers.”
  • When: Monday, Jan. 31
  • Time: 2:30 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

