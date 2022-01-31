PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two carjackings led to a police pursuit in Philadelphia Monday night. It started in North Philadelphia and ended in Crescentville.
Officers on patrol spotted a stolen Kia Sorento at 18th Street and Germantown Avenue around 8 p.m.
Police say they knew it was stolen in New Jersey so they started following it and called in a police helicopter.
The suspect in the Kia rear-ended a Lexus at Adams Avenue and Crescentville Road. Police say the suspect got out and pulled a woman from behind the wheel of the Lexus and threw her to the ground.
He then took off in the Lexus, hit an oncoming car at 57th and Tabor, and then crashed into a parked car.
Police say the suspect was arrested after a short foot chase.