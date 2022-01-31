COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County hospital closed Monday morning and will stop all patient care operations by midnight Tuesday. Tower Health says Brandywine Hospital is closed and will officially stop treating patients at 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

Monday at 11 p.m., staff members say they will gather at the hospital to say their final goodbyes. They say it’s not them they’re concerned about, it’s their patients.

Effective 11:59 p.m. Monday, Coatesville will officially lose its last remaining public hospital, a century’s old health care establishment.

“Oh my gosh- People are going to die that the saddest part.” At 11:59 tonight, Brandywine hospital will close after a century in Coatesville. The hospital is the only public (non VA) hospital in the town. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sAjlipkR1K — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) January 31, 2022

After shutting down Jennersville Hospital in December, Tower Health will be closing the doors at Brandywine Hospital after an agreement to sell the hospital fell through.

The move means people will have to go to either Chester County Hospital or Main Line Health Paoli Hospital for emergency services. Both locations are nearly 20 minutes away.

EMS chiefs from the union house in Oxford to Washington house in Coatesville are warning of extended wait times, even in emergency rooms. They’re asking for people to be patient.

Tower Health says its efforts to find a different outcome were unsuccessful. However, the Chester County Medical Society is petitioning the court to allow Canyon Atlantic to keep the hospitals open.