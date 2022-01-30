PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Winter storms usually carry a “One-Two” punch. First the snow and then the cold. Sunday, we get part two of that punch with a blast of bitterly cold air settling across the region.

Despite beautiful blue skies, our morning low in Philadelphia was 12 degrees. That ties for coldest night so for this season. Wind chills were below zero across the area with Mt. Pocono falling to a near -20 wind chill overnight.

The snow from Saturday’s nor’easter will keep temperatures on the chilly side for the next few days, but today’s bitter cold is a one-day wonder with highs slowly climbing through the 30’s Monday and Tuesday to the 40’s Wednesday and near 50 by Thursday.

Another winter storm approaches the area Wednesday with rain developing on Thursday possibly and turning to snow on Friday. With the exact storm track and timing of the cold air arrival in question it is too early to talk about snow accumulations. Following this late week storm another push of cold air arrives next weekend.