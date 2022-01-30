Local Ukrainian Groups Rally For Peace At Philadelphia's Art Museum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local Ukrainian groups rallied for peace at the Art Museum in Philadelphia on Sunday. They are closely watching developments as Russia deploys tens of thousands of troops to the border with Ukraine for a possible invasion.
Eastern European communities fear that a Russian attack will spread to other countries in the region.
Russia has said it has no plans to invade Ukraine.
The Kremlin is demanding NATO to reject Ukraine’s membership application and roll back forces from other former Soviet states.