PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have safely located the 1-year-old boy in Philadelphia after an amber alert was issued on Saturday night. The incident happened on the 2400 block of North 33rd Street in Strawberry Mansion.

Police say at just after 7 p.m., they were notified of two children — a 4-year-old and 1 -year-old — being taken from a parked vehicle. The mother was inside dropping off groceries to her family when her 2014 blue Mitsubishi Mirage four-door sedan hatchback was taken. The keys were running inside the car, according to police.

Update from Philadelphia Police regarding the earlier Amber Alert after a car was stolen in Strawberry Mansion with two young children in the backseat. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/W57fkIHwmQ — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 30, 2022

Shortly after the theft, the 4-year-old was left at 33rd and Huntingdon Streets, police say.

But, the 1-year-old, who police identified as Miles McKeown, was still missing, which led Pennsylvania State Police to issue an amber alert.

Police say at 9:26 p.m., they safely found McKeown inside the vehicle at 2800 Huntingdon Street.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police say the potential suspect was wearing a long black coat, black pants and black sneakers.