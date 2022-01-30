CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) —  After a nor’easter rolled through the Philadelphia region over the weekend, communities in South Jersey are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Below, is a list of schools closed or having delayed openings on Monday, Jan. 31. due to inclement weather.

Camden County

  • Camden Public Schools: Closed.
  • Eastern Camden County Regional Schools: Opening 1 and 1/2 hours late.
  • Vorhees Township Public Schools: Opening 1 and 1/2 hours late.
Burlington County

  • Pemberton Township Schools: Opening two hours late.
  • Rancocas Valley Regional High School: Opening two hours late.
Cape May County

  • Cape May County Technical High School: Opening two hours late.
  • Ocean City School District: Opening two hours late.

Atlantic County

  • Atlantic Christian School: Full virtual day.
  • Buena Regional School District: Closed.
  • Hamilton Township School District: Closed.
  • Ventnor School District: Closed.
Cumberland County

  • Vineland Public Schools: Opening two hours late.