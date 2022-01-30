CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — After a nor’easter rolled through the Philadelphia region over the weekend, communities in South Jersey are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Below, is a list of schools closed or having delayed openings on Monday, Jan. 31. due to inclement weather.
Camden County
- Camden Public Schools: Closed.
- Eastern Camden County Regional Schools: Opening 1 and 1/2 hours late.
- Vorhees Township Public Schools: Opening 1 and 1/2 hours late.
Burlington County
- Pemberton Township Schools: Opening two hours late.
- Rancocas Valley Regional High School: Opening two hours late.
Cape May County
- Cape May County Technical High School: Opening two hours late.
- Ocean City School District: Opening two hours late.
Atlantic County
- Atlantic Christian School: Full virtual day.
- Buena Regional School District: Closed.
- Hamilton Township School District: Closed.
- Ventnor School District: Closed.
Cumberland County
- Vineland Public Schools: Opening two hours late.