BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bensalem are searching for a driver who they say hit a pedestrian Saturday night and just kept going. This happened around 8:55 p.m. near Knights and Dunksferry Roads.
According to police, a 4-door sedan hit the pedestrian, who was crossing Knights Road. The car took off into the Croydon/Bristol area.
The pedestrian is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police released the above photograph, saying the car has possible damage to the front end and a broken windshield.
Anyone with information should call (215) 633-3719.