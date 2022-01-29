BOSTON (CBS) — The greatest of all time is calling it a career. Tom Brady is retiring from football.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington put an end to the speculation by announcing that Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.
Universally considered the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, Brady retires as the NFL’s all-time leader in Super Bowl wins, passing touchdowns, passing yards, and completions. His 278 victories — regular season and postseason combined — are the most of all time.