PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Conditions in Philadelphia are blustery, with gusts of wind as the snow continues to fall into the afternoon hours. Snow piled up on city roads throughout the morning.
The city is under a snow emergency, putting parking restrictions in place as crews take care of major roads and side streets. The snow is piling up on sidewalks, making it hard to tell where it ends and the asphalt begins.
The inches of snow are providing some fun in South Philadelphia. Families in Philadelphia are enjoying the snowy weather as the nor'easter moves through the region. CBS3's Alecia Reid caught up with a family at Mifflin Square park.
CBS3 has additional weather coverage here.