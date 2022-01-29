PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will lift its snow emergency at 5 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced. Once it’s lifted, vehicles can once again park on snow emergency routes in Philadelphia.

The Streets Department is still working to make primary and secondary streets passable, but the high winds are making the task challenging.

Crews are continuing to treat the roads and will remain on-duty overnight to monitor the roadways and respond to problem locations and emergencies.

“This storm created several challenges including the high winds, drifting snow and freezing temperatures. The high winds can make it challenging as crews must repeat treating the same roads due to the winds blowing the snow back into the streets,” Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said in a statement. “However, we will continue to chip away to make all streets passable. This does not mean roads will be completely clear of snow and ice but made passable for safe traveling.”

The city is asking residents to be patient as crews continue to treat roads.

Reminders:

Do not shovel or plow snow into the street. This practice is illegal, unsafe and hinders snow operations. The penalty for violating this can range from $50 to $300 for each violation.

Clear a sidewalk path at least three (3) feet within six hours of the end of the storm.

Clear snow from neighborhood sewer drains to allow melting snow to drain.

Keep fire hydrants clear. Shovel 3 to 5 feet around your block’s hydrant so firefighters can gain access safely during an emergency response.

Motorists should allow extra time, exercise patience and maintain safe driving distances.

Residents can also use the snow app, PlowPHL, which is an interactive map that allows Philadelphians to track and monitor the status of the city’s plowing and salting operations.

If your vehicle was relocated during the Snow Emergency, please call 215-686-SNOW to find it. Do not call 911.