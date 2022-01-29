PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an amber alert after a 1-year-old boy was inside the backseat of a stolen vehicle in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Saturday night. The incident happened on the 2400 block of North 33rd Street.
Philadelphia Police are searching for Miles McKeown. He’s Black with brown eyes, black hair, 40 pounds, and was last seen wearing yellow jumpsuit pajamas and covered in a blue blanket, according to police.
READ MORE: Laughton Scores In OT, Flyers Top Kings To Snap 13-Game Skid
STATEWIDE: Amber Alert. Philadelphia PD is searching for Miles McKeown, 1. Call 911 is seen. pic.twitter.com/LCN4qUjTej
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 30, 2022
Police say he was last seen around the 2400 block of North 33rd Street around 7 p.m.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Nor’easter Rolls Through Delaware Valley As City Records Biggest Snow Day In 6 Years
McKeown was abducted inside a stolen vehicle by an unknown person. The vehicle is a Mitsubishi Mirage four-door sedan with the Pennsylvania license plate: KZB8196.
The vehicle was last seen traveling south on 33rd Street toward Ridge Avenue, according to police.MORE NEWS: Nor’easter Hammers Jersey Shore As Atlantic City Records Ninth Biggest Snowstorm In City History
Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911 or the Philadelphia Police.