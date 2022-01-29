PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — Transportation crews across the region are taking on the large task of clearing roads and keeping them that way as the nor’easter continues to leave its mark on the Tri-State area. Road conditions are deteriorating along areas of the Jersey Shore.
CBS3 spoke with New Jersey Department of Transportation about the efforts underway. Parts of Atlantic City are struggling to keep roads clear as crews battle blizzard condition and flooding.
Pennsylvania is also implementing road restrictions. PennDOT is reducing speeds to 45 mph on the following highways:
- Interstate 78 between US 22 and New Jersey State Line in Lehigh and Northampton counties;
- Interstate 80 between Interstate 380 and New Jersey State Line in Monroe County;
- Interstate 176 in Berks County;
- Interstate 380 in Monroe County;
- US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties;
- PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties.
These interstates are under a tier 3 and 4 restrictions:
- I-80 from I-380 to the New Jersey state line;
- I-78 from I-476 to the New Jersey state line;
- I-295 from I-95 to the New Jersey state line;
- I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the New Jersey state line to PA Turnpike;
- I-95 from the Delaware state line to New Jersey state line;
- I-276 full length;
- I-476 from I-95 to I-78; and
- I-676 full length.
DOT officials are urging people to stay off the roads so crews can continue working.