PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Travelers are seeing flight cancelations in both Philadelphia and Atlantic City due to the winter storm hitting the region. In addition, SEPTA have suspended or shortened numerous routes.

All flights coming in and out of the Atlantic City Airport are cancelled for Saturday. At Philadelphia International Airport, there are more than two dozen early flight cancellations. For the latest numbers, click here.

SEPTA said five bus routes are completely suspended due to the weather. The following bus and trolley routes are truncated due to road closures:

Bus:

Routes 36B, 37, 66, 15 : Due to operator unavailability, service is operating with delays.

Route 14 : No Byberry Road Industrial Park service. Bucks County Tech. Park and mall trips will terminate at Rockhill Road.

Routes 44, 52 : No Gladwyne service.

Route 58 : No Old Bustleton service. No Tomlinson Road trips.

Route 27 : No service to Manayunk & Lyceum. Service will remain on Ridge Avenue. No Plymouth Meeting Mall.

Route L : No service to Plymouth Meeting Mall.

Routes 127, 128, 129, 130, 150 : Service is suspended until further notice due to weather conditions.

Route 32 : Service will remain on Ridge Avenue. All trips will extend to Summit Loop.

Route J : Service will terminate at Broad & Lindley.

Route K : Service will terminate at Henry & Midvale.

Route 40 : Service will terminate at Parkside Loop.

Route 57 : Service will terminate at Rising Sun and Olney.

Routes 22, 55 : Service will terminate at Willow Grove Mall.

Trolley:

Routes 11, 34 : Due to operator unavailability, service is operating with delays.

There is no word on if or when these routes would return to normal.