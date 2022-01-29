GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — South Jersey residents aren’t backing down as the snow continues to fall. CBS3 caught up with some people who just aren’t letting the weather get in the way of their day.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo went to Gloucester County to cover the accumulating snow and slick road conditions. New Jersey Department of Transportation has numerous crews out across the state to treat the streets. He caught up with a plow driver who said they work better if people stay off the roads.

“We try to clean up, but it’s better if — if you don’t have an emergency — it’s better if you stay off and stay inside,” Ahmet Domnez said.

Another worker who spoke to CBS3 grabbed a Wawa breakfast quesadilla for a quick bite before getting back to work.

Eyewitness News ran into a DoorDash driver leaving Wawa with a delivery. Despite the snow, the driver said it was a good day so far.

“You got to be careful out here,” he told Petrillo. “It looks like you can’t stop but you can, and in other places it looks like you can stop but you can’t. So you have to be real careful out here.”

New Jersey Department of Transportation urges people to stay off the roads so crews can work.

It wasn’t all work for some West Deptford residents; our Matt Petrillo caught up with some kids who took to the hills on this snowy Saturday.

