TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose again in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid tight global oil supplies and despite low demand typical of the season.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.41, up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: More Than A Foot Of Snow Reported At Jersey Shore As Nor'easter Pummels Region
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.35, also up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.READ MORE: South Philadelphia Seeing Snow-Covered Roads, Blustery Conditions As Nor'easter Pushes Through
Analysts say that as long as oil prices remain high, “consumers will feel increased pain at the pump.”MORE NEWS: GUIDE: Free Snow Removal Services Available For Seniors, People With Disabilities
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.