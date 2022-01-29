Gloucester County Residents Step Up To Help Neighbors Shovel After Nor'easter Blanketed South Jersey With Snow

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — In Gloucester County, there’s a lot of clean-up to do with about a foot of snow on the ground. Plow trucks can be seen around the area as crews and residents work to dig themselves out.

“I heard in the fall we were going to have a cold and snowy winter, so I guess maybe this is the start of it, hopefully, it’s the end of it,” Barbara Palmo said.

Mixed emotions Saturday as the nor’easter meteorologists predicted came true.

“Honestly I’m surprised, we should’ve got it for Christmas that would’ve been a lot better,” Tony Torres said.

Mounds of snow were dumped across the region, leaving blankets of white on every surface under the sun.

“It all just drifted all over,” one woman said.

In Williamstown, Gloucester County, mother nature dropped nearly 10 inches of snow. Wind chills were as low as negative 3 degrees.

“I hope this is it but with mother nature you never know,” Torres said.

While no fan of the wintry mix, Torres is making the best of things.

“Trying to make some extra little money for the family, that’s all, and help others that can’t do it for themselves,” Torres said.

He plans to shovel snow for about 15 families before midnight.

“This lady I just did Ms. Angela, her and her husband, there a lot older, her husband has a lot of body issues, he can’t really do much, so just hearing that, it melts my heart a little bit because I help people that can’t do it for themselves,” Torres said.

And on another block in Gloucester County, others dug out on their own

“I just basically enjoy the winter and I don’t enjoy doing too much of this cleaning off,” Penny Baxter said.

Their grateful for people who meet them halfway — like John who Baxter says shoveled her sidewalk so she could clear her driveway.

“This is a very awesome neighborhood. I’m blessed to have this neighborhood and great neighbors like John who did that for me today,” Baxter said.

Several residents say the weekend timing of the storm was perfect since they could stay indoors if necessary.

Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible so street cleaning can continue.