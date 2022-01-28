CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A state of emergency goes into effect at 5 p.m. in New Jersey. Governor Phil Murphy spoke Friday about this big storm.

“We already expect tough travel conditions and low visibility due to the blowing snow and high winds and those conditions can deteriorate quickly. So let’s leave the roads empty for all the road crews to do their jobs and if you see a road working, please let them have the right of way,” Murphy said.

CBS3 will talk live with Gov. Murphy about the state’s storm preparations, later Friday on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

 