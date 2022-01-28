PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A snow emergency is in effect in Philadelphia. That means all parked cars must be moved off of snow emergency routes so they can be plowed.
Eyewitness News was at Broad and Fitzwater Streets Friday evening, where the Philadelphia Parking Authority started towing cars.
The PPA is offering a 24-hour flat rate of $5 at its Center City garages:
- AutoPark at Independence Mall
- AutoPark at Jefferson
- AutoPark at The Fashion District
- Autopark at Old City
- Parkade on 8th
- Philadelphia Family Court Garage
If your vehicle is towed during the snow emergency, please call the city’s snow emergency line at 215-686-snow.