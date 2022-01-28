PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is now a blizzard warning set for parts of the Jersey Shore as a major winter system — a Nor’easter — comes into view for the entire region. The warning will be in effect for Cape May, Atlantic, and southern Burlington Counties starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

A blizzard warning means there will be white out conditions with limited visibility. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are also possible.

New Jersey is now under a state of emergency starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

This joins the winter storm warning slated to start at the same time. Those counties include: lower Bucks, lower Montgomery, Philadelphia, Delaware, New Castle, Cumberland, Salem, Camden, Gloucester, north Burlington, and Mercer.

Confidence is high that we will be impacted by a major winter storm Friday night and Saturday. Measurable snow and gusty winds are likely. The exact track will determine how much snow and how much wind different parts of the region will experience.

Light snow could begin as early as midday Friday, which is associated with a front and not the actual nor’easter(associated with front, storm arrives at night). Intensity picks up around 9 p.m. across warned areas.

Timing of the brunt of the storm is overnight Friday into Saturday morning, 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Snow will end roughly around 3 p.m. Winds will diminish through Sunday.

As it stands now, the Jersey Shore and southern Delaware will see a foot to 15 inches of snow. Interior South Jersey and central Delaware will seen 8 inches to a foot. In Philadelphia and nearby northwest suburbs, there will be 4 to 8 inches.

Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will get up to 3 inches.

Temperatures plummet behind the storm, and wind chills for the first time this season dip to sub-zero values in Philadelphia. It will be colder North and West, in addition to locations with a fresh snow pack.

These brutally cold temperatures mean the snow will freeze solid.

Get the latest weather alerts straight to your mobile device with the CBS Philly app. Download it for free on Apple and Android devices.