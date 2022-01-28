PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nor’easter expected to slam the Philadelphia area Friday night and Saturday has already impacted flights at Philadelphia International Airport.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, there have been 78 cancellations and 267 flights delayed at PHL on Friday. As for Saturday, airport officials say there are 30 cancellations and 10 delays to and from PHL.

If you are planning to fly over the next two days, you’re encouraged to check your flight status before heading to the airport. Another way to track flight statuses is to use FlightAware.

Meanwhile, ahead of the storm, PennDOT continued brining the roads. SEPTA was preparing as well.

Plow drivers are ready to go. Suburban Snow Plow LLC in Wyndmoor has 100 drivers and 40 pieces of equipment ready to clear commercial parking lots, but they don’t want their crews to get exhausted.

“We have to really stagger the crews, so the start times are staggered. We will implement break times, coffee and sandwiches and things like that,” Suburban Snow Plow co-owner Ian Oelschlegel said.

Severe weather is already causing delays on the train and bus.

“I usually catch the 33 Bus, but it detoured because of the weather,” SEPTA passenger Cassandra McLean said.

PennDOT says it is planning to activate plows when there are two inches of snow on the roads. Any less snow than that and the plows could damage the roadway.

CBS3 reporter Madeleine Wright contributed to this report.