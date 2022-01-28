WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy will provide a winter weather briefing Friday morning as the state braces for major impacts from a Nor’easter. Top officials from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, State Police, and Board of Public Utilities will also attend.
The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.
- What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a winter weather update
- When: Friday, Jan. 28
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
