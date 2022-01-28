CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, New Jersey news, Phil Murphy

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy will provide a winter weather briefing Friday morning as the state braces for major impacts from a Nor’easter. Top officials from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, State Police, and Board of Public Utilities will also attend.

The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

  • What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a winter weather update
  • When: Friday, Jan. 28
  • Time: 11:30 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.