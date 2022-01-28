PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plowers in Philadelphia and the suburbs are salting the roads and highways ahead of Saturday’s snowfall. The nuisance snow that fell in Philadelphia Friday morning was just a taste of what’s to come. This weekend’s nor’easter will slam into the region with high winds and heavy snowfall.

“Everybody knows that they get caught in the snow. You don’t want to get caught. If you leave early, you get done early,” driver John McLaughlin said.

Ahead of the storm, PennDOT continued brining the roads. SEPTA is preparing as well.

“We will be salting at station areas and customer areas throughout the system this evening. And then from there, we will move into a clearing effort,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

SEPTA is concerned strong winds could knock trees onto the cables powering the trolleys and cause other problems.

“Some of our older regional rail trains have motors that the powdery snow can get blown into, especially with the high winds that we’re going to have, so we’ll be using them as little as possible,” Busch said.

Plow drivers are ready to go. Suburban Snow Plow LLC in Wyndmoor has 100 drivers and 40 pieces of equipment ready to clear commercial parking lots, but they don’t want their crews to get exhausted.

“We have to really stagger the crews, so the start times are staggered. We will implement break times, coffee and sandwiches and things like that,” Suburban Snow Plow co-owner Ian Oelschlegel said.

This ATV has a V-shaped scoop attached to it. It’s made for clearing sidewalks and it can move as much snow as a truck.

Severe weather is already causing delays on the train and bus.

“I usually catch the 33 Bus, but it detoured because of the weather,” SEPTA passenger Cassandra McLean said.

PennDOT says it is planning to activate plows when there are two inches of snow on the roads. Any less snow than that and the plows could damage the roadway.