WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — As New Jersey prepares for major impacts from the nor’easter, Governor Phil Murphy has a declared a state of emergency that will begin Friday at 5 p.m. This will include road restrictions for certain vehicles.
In preparation for the upcoming winter storm, I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY beginning at 5:00 PM today.
We urge all New Jerseyans to stay off the roads, stay updated, and stay safe.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 28, 2022
READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: More Than A Foot Of Snow Expected For Jersey Shore As Nor'easter Approaches
Major preparations are underway down the Jersey Shore for the winter storm. As officials expect the storm to pack a punch, CBS3 found many people buying liquor ahead of the storm at Bubba’s Liquor Warehouse. Residents flooded to the North Wildwood store to stock up before hunkering down.
Over in Atlantic City, officials opened its emergency operations center. It’s all hands on deck there, and crews already started to treat the roadways. Officials also have plenty of salt on hand and urge people to stay off roadways as the storm rolls through this area.READ MORE: State Of Emergency To Go Into Effect In New Jersey
People are reminded it will take time to have roads cleared.
“This will be the first time we get this type of snowfall in several years,” Rebekah Mena, the public information officer for Atlantic City, said. “So we are asking residents to take this storm as seriously as possible, to stay off the roads unless they absolutely need to travel so public safety, our first responders can navigate the city as easily as possible.”MORE NEWS: PHILADELPHIA WEATHER GUIDE: How Much Snow Will Major Nor'easter Dump On Your Area?
Officials are also expecting possible power outages and flooding.