ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Jersey Shore is one of the hot spots in this storm. Residents and tourists are being told to brace for blizzard-like conditions. They could see anywhere from 12 to 18 inches of snow.

The Jersey Shore is expecting a big hit from the incoming storm. Road crews are preparing for the onslaught, and people are being urged to avoid driving in hazardous conditions.

Welcome to Atlantic City. The invite even extended to Mother Nature.

The Jersey Shore is bracing for blizzard conditions. Snow and high winds will crush the coast overnight and into Saturday.

While the boardwalk was mostly deserted Friday night, Eyewitness News caught up with people before the first flakes fell. Some were bundled up and others not so much.

Many say they are waiting out the storm and enjoying the weekend.

“Probably wait it out because we are going to go home on Sunday hopefully,” Bucks County resident Kenny Laureno said.

“We are staying here the night until Sunday. My car has four-wheel drive for a reason,” one woman said.

Atlantic City officials have been beefing up preparations and are ready to tackle high winds, power outages, possible coastal flooding, and of course, a whole lot of snow.

While crews will be working around the clock to clear the roads, others are making the best of it.

‘Throw snowballs,” a little boy said.

“We are super excited. We brought clothes and we are going to build a snowman on the beach,” a woman said.

Earlier Friday, all was quiet on the boardwalk in Ocean City.

Eyewitness News found people getting in some last-minute exercise along the Ocean City boardwalk Friday afternoon before they trade in their sneakers for snow boots.

“That’s why I’m out here today to get my walk in case I can’t do it tomorrow,” Linda Graham said.

Ocean City will see its third snowfall of the season Friday night. But many tell Eyewitness News they’re worried about what this storm may bring with it.

“I hope we don’t lose power, that’s my only concern,” Patty Haney said.

“We have food, we have flashlights. Just things that you need when you have to be in the house for a while,” Debbie Reilly said.

For the first time in years, drivers along the Garden State Parkway are seeing signs that say “Blizzard Warning.”

But crews are gearing up at the Avalon Public Works Department.

“Manpower-wise for this storm, we’ll have a total of 20 employees working through the night and into tomorrow,” Chief William McCormick, of the Avalon Public Works Department, said.

In North Wildwood, people are preparing, too. They’re stocking up on their favorite adult beverages at Bubba’s Liquor Warehouse.

“No better way to stay warm than this,” Steve Grandi said.

But a state of emergency is now in effect in the Garden State, meaning non-essential personnel are urged to stay home.

“The public works crews will mobilize at midnight and begin doing some plowing operations,” Scott Wahl, the Avalon Borough administrator, said. “We have our Army surplus vehicles ready in the event we have to make any rescues.”

Officials told Eyewitness News that message over and over Friday, reminding people to stay home so when the snow does arrive, roads could be cleared safely.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo and Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.