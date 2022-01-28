MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — It looks like South Jersey will once again get hit with significant snowfall. Residents could see nearly 10 inches in some areas. Eyewitness News caught up with several people in Marlton on Friday night as they picked up some last-minute supplies and snacks.

Several people CBS3 spoke with say they’ve been looking forward to snow that sticks around all winter.

Whether it’s a snowstorm that fizzles out or a forecasted nor’easter, residents in Burlington County are heeding the warnings as they prepare for a severe winter storm Friday night into Saturday.

“We got like a couple of inches, but then the rain came through and washed it all away,” True Value manager Daniel Holmes said.

“You never know with these things, but they’re saying maybe 6 to 8 [inches] if possible, max,” a man said. “If you do this right, you can just take one walk down the walkway.”

“It’s been pretty busy. We’ve sold a lot of salt, shovels and stuff like that, sleds, everything like that,” Holmes said.

Currently, under a state of emergency, officials say accumulations could reach 15 inches, along with possible winds of 50 miles per hour, prompting crews to use about 70 plow trucks and more than 6,000 tons of salt.

Snow action in Burlington County. The brunt of the storm expected overnight. #njsnow #stateofemergency pic.twitter.com/cBAI7aTOpp — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) January 29, 2022

“We’re expecting a significant amount of snow on this one,” Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer said.

Just down the road in Camden County, crews are out doing the same and they’re asking people to stay off the roads if possible.

“There may be situations where people have to go out. We always ask that people give our cars at least six car lengths behind so they can go out and do what they do,” Dyer said.

While officials in both counties brace for the weather, Girl Scouts are using the need to hibernate with treats to their advantage. They set up shop in front of a pizzeria in Marlton.

“We’re selling Girl Scout cookies,” Alex Moncrief said. “We actually just sold out of our Thin Mints, which is very surprising.”

“We weren’t sure how many people were going to come out in the weather because it’s snowing and really cold, but we’ve had a lot of sales so far,” Madison Sappio said.

The Burlington County Health Department also declared a code blue weather emergency from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday.