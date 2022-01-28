CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — An Ocean City police officer has been arrested for allegedly using a tracking device. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said 32-year-old Jacob Harris was arrested on Thursday and charged with stalking.
Prosecutors say the Lower Township Police Department were dispatched to a home on Wednesday for a report of a tracking device found on a vehicle.
Investigators later connected the device to Harris, who is a police officer for the Ocean City Police Department.
Harris was arrested without incident and later released on a summons pending court proceedings. He has since been placed on administrative leave.
The Cape May Prosecutor's Office Professional Standards Unit investigated the incident.
Prosecutors say a person convicted of a fourth-degree crime such as stalking can face up to 18 months in prison.