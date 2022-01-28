PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The snowy weather is the perfect backdrop for the 9th annual Chestnut Hill on Ice Festival when the entire neighborhood is transformed into a winter wonderland. Eyewitness News stopped by Friday as event organizers worked in the snow to get ready for Friday’s “pre-storm party.”
Like previous years, visitors can enjoy everything from ice skating, shopping to food. And, of course, watching ice be transformed into sculptures.
"It's so much inspiration and a lot of fun, and things to dazzle the senses," Phil Dawson with the Chestnut Hill Business District said. "It's something people like to bring their children to, you can bring your dog too. It's all outdoors so it's safe this time of year. You can enjoy strolling the avenue. You know, go in some shops. Get some food and enjoy the beauty of the winter."
Chestnut Hill on Ice runs until 9 p.m. on Friday. They’ll have axe throwing and ice carvings.
Due to the upcoming snowstorm, the main events have been pushed to Sunday, from noon till 5 p.m.
