PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times and then found in a Port Richmond school bus lot. This happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Castor Avenue.
The department said the victim was shot multiple times, including in his head.
Police don't know the original shooting location; authorities said the lot security guard saw the victim wander into the area and called 911 when she realized he was bleeding.
There have been no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here