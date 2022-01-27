CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot multiple times and then found in a Port Richmond school bus lot. This happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Castor Avenue.

The department said the victim was shot multiple times, including in his head.

READ MORE: Man Killed In Apparent Hit And Run In Hunting Park, Police Say

Police don’t know the original shooting location; authorities said the lot security guard saw the victim wander into the area and called 911 when she realized he was bleeding.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Could Produce Enough Snow To Crack City’s Top 20 Snow Days

There have been no arrests.

MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Student Shot, Killed Near Bartram High School In Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here