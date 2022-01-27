PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father and son are in the hospital after Philadelphia police say an attack between the two ended with both of them getting shot. This happened around 10:04 a.m. Thursday inside a home on West Oxford Street.
According to police, the 48-year-old son attacked his 67-year-old father. That’s when the father shot his son once in the groin. The two continued to fight before the son took the gun and shot his father in the head.
Both are reportedly conscious and in the hospital, the department said.