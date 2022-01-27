PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh has introduced legislation to end the city’s tax on sugary drinks. Oh says just 36% of the money raised by the so-called soda tax has gone toward funding pre-K programs and improving community facilities.
The councilman says the majority of revenue has gone into the general fund, where it can be spent without being tracked.
"The vindictive and self-serving motivations behind the origins of the soda tax were brought to light by federal prosecutors in their convictions of Councilmember Bobby Henon and John Dougherty. This evidence calls for the immediate revocation of this tax," Oh said.
Oh also says the tax disproportionately harms low-income residents.
If approved, the tax would end on July 1.