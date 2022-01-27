PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA says a Lebanon man has now pleaded guilty to more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after nearly 35 dogs were removed from his property.
These are photos from Steven Alston’s property back in Oct. 2020:
All the animals rescued made full recoveries and were placed in forever homes.
“The suffering of these animals was apparent from their bloodied and infected ears, to Sway who was clinging to life,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “We are proud to not only bring justice to these innocent souls, but to put them on the path to a bright future where they will never again be victims of such horrific acts.”