MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Work crews across the Tri-State region are getting the roadways ready for this weekend’s possible major snowstorm. Parts of South Jersey and all of Delaware could see major impacts, meaning crews are pre-treating the roads days ahead of time.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said their workers are getting ready. Pennsylvania’s transportation department is also carefully monitoring the storm.

Crews are already at one of their salt barns in East Norriton, taking stock and getting ready. Delaware workers are also taking to the roads.

PennDOT said crews will be out in full force when the storm hits. Despite staffing shortages in the past, PennDOT told CBS3 it has enough workers to manage the storm.

One of the biggest challenges with this storm is the uncertainty of its track.

“We’re getting a jumpstart. We’re able to pre-treat with some anti-icing starting yesterday that will continue through early Friday as we prepare for flakes to come in Friday night, and then it will really be all hands on deck,” Brad Rudolph with the department said.

At NJDOT, they want folks to stay off the roads as much as possible during the storm to give crews enough space to do their job clearing the roads.

If you do have to drive, take it slow and make sure to leave plenty of stopping distance between you and the car in front of you.

