PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Jersey man has been arrested in Philadelphia after a woman was found beaten to death inside her Mount Laurel home. Sources say homicide charges will be filed against 31-year-old Andrew Kramer of Mantua on Thursday night.

A hectic chain of events in a crime spree that spanned from Mount Laurel, New Jersey, to Philadelphia.

“The individual was obviously experiencing some mental problems,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “He was telling police he was depressed. He was also saying he did not want to go back to jail.”

The chaos started several hours earlier at a home on Mount Laurel Road in Burlington County.

Police say that is where they found Melissa Malcolm dead in her bed Wednesday. The 38-year-old was allegedly beaten to death.

Shortly after, investigators say Kramer, an acquaintance of Malcolm, used her debit card to withdraw money from ATMs while driving her 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police say the 31-year-old made his way to Philadelphia, where he then approached a man at gunpoint.

“When the person said, ‘I don’t know you, I’m not going give you a ride,’ the male pulled a gun and then ran into a garage,” Small said.

Police say the victim managed to lock Kramer in the garage, where he remained with a gun pointed toward his head.

“Police officers from the 9th District who initially encountered this individual started a rapport with this individual and negotiated with him for at least a half-hour,” Small said.

Eyewitness News learned Thursday Kramer was released from prison in June 2021 after serving eight years for robbery and theft charges. According to reports in that robbery, Kramer invaded a woman’s home before taking off with her debit card.

Now after less than eight months out, Kramer is in police custody once again.

Police are asking for the public’s help with locating Malcolm’s 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone who sees Malcolm’s vehicle with New Jersey license plate M73HKY, call 856-234-1414, ext. 1524 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.