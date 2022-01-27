MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A person of interest is in custody after Burlington County prosecutors say a 38-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death inside a Mount Laurel home. The investigation began Wednesday afternoon when Mount Laurel officers conducted a welfare check around 12:30 p.m.
Officers found Melissa Malcom, 38, dead in her bed after she didn't show up for work. Officials decided the preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Philadelphia officers took Andrew Kramer, 31, of Mantua, into custody after he threatened someone with a gun, saying he needed a ride. That victim called 911. Kramer and Malcom are acquaintances, officials said.
Authorities said Kramer used Malcom's debit card to withdraw money from convenience stores in Marlton and Brooklawn early Wednesday morning. He was also driving her silver 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the time.
Philadelphia police will charge Kramer with weapons offenses and making terroristic threats. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office will charge him with credit card and motor vehicle theft.
There have been no charges filed related to Malcom's death.
Anyone who sees Malcom’s vehicle with New Jersey license plate M73HKY, call 856-234-1414, ext. 1524 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.